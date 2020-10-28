COVID-19: Delhi Schools to Remain Closed Until Further Notice

Image of school children used for representational purposes. | (Photo: iStock /Altered by The Quint )

All government and private schools in Delhi will remain remain closed until further order, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday, 28 October, in a virtual address.

“As COVID-19 cases are on the rise, parents, teachers and children are thinking if the schools will reopen or not. The reason for this question to arise in their minds is the fear that the children might get infected if the schools open. All the teachers and parents who met me believe that the schools should not be opened right now,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia on 4 October had announced that all schools in Delhi will remain closed till 31 October.

According to the new guidelines released by the Centre, the state governments could reopen schools from 15 October. However, it was up to the state governments concerned to take the final call.

The Centre had given permission to states to open the schools provided all guidelines and precautions related to COVID-19 are strictly followed. The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will have to be followed by state governments in case they decide to reopen schools.