Mizoram Govt Closes Schools Again After Rise in COVID-19 Cases

The state is observing is “COVID-19 no tolerance fortnight” and will reopen schools after 9 November. The Quint Image used for representation only. | (Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint) Education The state is observing is “COVID-19 no tolerance fortnight” and will reopen schools after 9 November.

The Mizoram Government on Sunday, 25 October, announced that it has decided to shut all schools that were reopened for students of Class 10 and 12 after several students in the state tested positive for COVID-19. Schools in Mizoram reopened on 16 October in accordance with Centre’s guidelines for reopening schools from 15 October. According to the state education minister, the state is observing “COVID-19 no tolerance fortnight” and will reopen schools and hostels once the situation improves.

“If the pandemic situation improves and the chain of local transmission is broken during the drive, the schools and hostels are likely to reopen on 9 November,” the minister said. An official state government notice states that only 70 percent government employees will attend office on an alternate basis and young staffers who constitute the remaining 30 percent will be deployed for COVID-19 duty. New state guidelines are restrict the number of people who can attend a marriage and funerals to 35, and political and social gatherings to 20 only. Gyms will remain closed in the state. Sports training will be allowed with a maximum of 10 participants for indoor sports and 25 for outdoor.