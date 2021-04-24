Covaxin Priced at Rs 600/Dose for States & Rs 1,200 for Pvt Hosps

It may be noted here that Bharat Biotech’s pricing is higher than that of SII.

SII’s announcement of the prices had started off a pricing row, with the vaccine being touted as one of the most expensive in the world, and the Opposition lashing out at differential prices for the Centre and state governments.

Comparing prices of vaccinations in the global market, The Indian Express on Saturday reported that at Rs 600 ($8 per shot ) Covishield “is more than its price in any major global market”.