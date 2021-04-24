Centre Will Provide Vaccines to States for Free: Health Ministry

The ministry made the clarification on Twitter after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh quoted newspapers and tweeted, “Covishield at Rs 400 for new govt procurement is higher than what govts of US, UK, EU, Saudi, Bangladesh & SA pay. Made in India & highest price for India? By SII’s own admission profits are made even at Rs 150."

The issue began after Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday had announced that it had fixed the price of their Covishield vaccine at Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals and Rs 400 per dose for state governments.

The price for the same vaccine, however, has been fixed at Rs 150 per dose for the central government.