Covaxin Found To Be 77.8% Effective Against COVID-19: Lancet Study

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was found to be 77.8 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19, an efficacy analysis published in medical journal The Lancet has said.

The Lancet peer-review said that the efficacy analysis was based on 130 symptomatic COVID-19 cases among the participants.

Twenty-four positive cases were found in the vaccine group and 106 cases in the placebo group.

Meanwhile, data from the phase III clinical trials has demonstrated 65.2 percent efficacy of the vaccine against the delta variant.