Covaxin 50% Effective Against Delta Variant, Shows First Real-World Study

The Technical Advisory Group of the World Health Organization (WHO) had recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Covaxin earlier in November.

The Technical Advisory Group, convened by WHO and made up of regulatory experts from around the world, determined that the Covaxin vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs risks and the vaccine can be used.

Recently, an efficacy analysis published in The Lancet had said that Covaxin was found to be 77.8 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19. Meanwhile, data from the phase III clinical trials demonstrated 65.2 percent efficacy of the vaccine against the delta variant.

