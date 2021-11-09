UK To Recognise Covaxin, No Quarantine Required for Fully Vaccinated Travellers
With this announcement, Covaxin will join the ranks of the Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield.
The United Kingdom (UK) on Monday, 8 November, said it would recognise all COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization (WHO)'s approved list, meaning that it will now extend recognition to China's Sinovac, Sinopharm, and India's Covaxin as well.
The travellers to the UK fully inoculated with these vaccines will no longer be required to isolate on arrival to the country, with effect from 22 November.
The announcement was made on Twitter by British MP Liz Truss and shared by Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India.
The Technical Advisory Group of the WHO, on 3 November, said that it has recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
Reacting to this development, Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech said the Emergency Use Listing approval by WHO "validates the international safety and quality standards of COVAXIN".
With the UK's announcement, Covaxin will join the ranks with the Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield. In early October, the UK had announced that Indians travelling to the UK fully vaccinated with Covishield or any other UK-approved vaccine would not be required to quarantine.
