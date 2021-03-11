India Records Highest Spike in COVID-19 Cases in Two Months With the spike, the total cases have risen to 1,12,85,561, including 1,58,189 deaths. The Quint COVID-19 Updated: A medic collects samples for COVID-19 testing in New Delhi. Image used for representational purposes. | (Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore)

After a gradual decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, India reported its highest tally in the past two months with 22,854 new cases on Thursday, 11 March, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).



With the spike, the total number of cases has risen to 1,12,85,561, including 1,09,38,146 recoveries, 1,89,226 active cases, and 1,58,189 deaths.

Meanwhile, 18,100 recoveries and 126 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Global Tally Crosses 117.9 Million

The global tally of COVID-19 cases has topped 117.9 million, while the number of deaths has surged to over 2.61 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 11,79,80,987 and 26,18,490, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 2,91,50,068 and 5,29,102, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes second in terms of cases.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of COVID-19 fatalities at 2,70,549, followed by Mexico (1,91,789) and India (1,58,063). Meanwhile, nations with a death toll above 50,000 are the UK (1,25,222), Italy (1,00,811), France (89,707), Russia (88,773), Germany (72,658), Spain (71,961), Iran (60,928), Colombia (60,773), Argentina (53,359) and South Africa (51,015).

(With inputs from IANS.)