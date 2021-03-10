‘Seen Titanic?’: Bombay HC on ‘Selfish’ COVID Vaccination PIL

The Bombay HC also appreciated the efforts of the Centre, urging the petitioners to “have faith in the executive”, Bar and Bench reported.

The HC also argued that a policy decision cannot be interfered with by the court unless there is arbitrariness, PTI reported.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh representing the Union government noted that similar cases are pending in other High Courts as well, and vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech has filed an application before the Supreme Court to transfer all such matters to the apex court.

The Bombay High Court said that it will not give any opinion on the issue at present, Bar and Bench reported, and said that the case will be heard next on 17 March.

The court also opined that when members of the judiciary get in line to be vaccinated, the ASG and other lawyers must suggest that lawyers working under the legal services authority are considered first, Bar and Bench reported.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench and PTI)