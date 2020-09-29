70,589 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 61.45 L; 96k Deaths

India on Tuesday, 29 September, reported 70,589 cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 61,45,292. The death toll increased by 776 to 96,318.
According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,47,576 active cases across the country, while 51,01,397 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated earlier.
A total of 7,31,10,041 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up till 28 September, of which 11,42,811 samples were tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
