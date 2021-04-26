Delhi Govt to Provide Free COVID Jabs to All Above 18 Years of Age

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 26 April, said that the Delhi government has decided to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age.

India on Monday, 26 April, reported 3,52,991 fresh COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours – the highest one-day spike so far in the country since the pandemic began.

As many as 2,812 COVID fatalities and 2,19,272 discharges were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,73,13,163 with 28,13,658 active patients and 1,95,123 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,43,04,382.