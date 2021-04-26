FAQ: What Containment Measures Have Been Imposed in Kerala?
In spite of restrictions imposed last week, Kerala continues to witness a rise in COVID cases. To contain the spread, the Kerala government has decided to impose further containment measures.
The Kerala government had decided to impose night restrictions from 9 pm to 5 am for two weeks, beginning, Tuesday, 20 April.
The state government had earlier introduced other restrictions as well. Sectoral magistrates and police were given powers to shut malls, theatres, establishments, and shops for a fixed number of days if they violate protocol. Private tuition centres were urged to continue online.
What are the new restrictions that have been imposed? Here’s all you need to know:
Will religious places remain open?
In religious places, a maximum of 50 worshippers will be allowed while maintaining social distance of two metres.
Are there any restrictions for election officials?
All election-related counting arrangements, essential, and emergency services will be allowed on 1 and 2 May.
Officials on election duty, candidates, counting agents and media representatives will be allowed at counting centres on 2 May, provided they produce either the final vaccination certificate or a recent RT-PCR test.
Will there be any restriction on wedding and funerals?
Weddings are to be of two-hour duration, with a maximum of 50 people. Marriage events to be registered on the COVID-19 Jagratha Portal.
The maximum number of people who can take part in funerals is 20.
Will shops and restaurants continue to run?
Shops and restaurants will close by 7:30 pm (take-away and home delivery can continue till 9 pm).
Will public places remain open?
No, cinema halls, gymnasiums, malls, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, and bars shall remain shut until further notice.
All private or government meetings shall be held online.
All social, political, cultural and religious functions or gatherings are also prohibited.
What about workers?
Migrant workers will continue to work wherever they are. Control Room for migrant labourers will be set up in all districts.
All primary sector activities including agriculture, plantation, fisheries, dairying etc and secondary sector industries, MSMEs etc and constructions will continue to function following COVID protocols.
MGNREGS work will also be allowed to continue.
Only essential and emergency services will be permitted on Saturdays and Sundays. Saturdays will also be a holiday for all government offices.
Kerala reported 21,890 new COVID cases and 28 deaths today, while India on Monday, 26 January reported 3,52,991 fresh COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours — the highest one-day spike so far in the country since the pandemic began.
