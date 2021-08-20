India Reports 36,571 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 540 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

India reported 36,571 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 20 August, 170 cases higher than the cases reported on Thursday, 19 August.

The total number of active cases in the country stands at 3,63,605, which accounts for 1.12 percent of the total number of cases, the lowest in the last 150 days.

The death toll has risen to 4,33,589 with 540 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry.