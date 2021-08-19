Facebook Has Removed 18 Million Posts on COVID-19 Misinformation: Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.
(Photo: iStock/File Image)
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that the social media giant has removed 18 million posts containing misinformation about COVID-19 from its platform.
"If we see harmful misinformation on the platform, then we take it down. It's against our policy," Zuckerberg said in an interview to CBS News on Thursday, 19 June.
When asked if that figure only refers to the number of posts they have taken down, not how many people saw or shared the misinformation, Zuckerberg replied, "The number that I have off the top of my head that I can share is the number of pieces of misinformation that we've taken action against."
It must be noted that the United States President Joe Biden had called out Facebook for not doing enough to stop the spread of misinformation around the COVID-19 vaccine on its platform.
He later balanced out his statement clarifying that he was referring to a recent report of 12 people spreading "outrageous misinformation" on the platform.
"Facebook isn't killing people, these 12 people are out there giving misinformation," the US president had said.
The White House had flagged in July that 12 people were responsible for almost 65 percent of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms and that Facebook, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, was not doing enough to stop the spread of COVID-19 misinformation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined