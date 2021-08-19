Facebook Has Removed 18 Million Posts on COVID-19 Misinformation: Zuckerberg

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that the social media giant has removed 18 million posts containing misinformation about COVID-19 from its platform.

"If we see harmful misinformation on the platform, then we take it down. It's against our policy," Zuckerberg said in an interview to CBS News on Thursday, 19 June.

When asked if that figure only refers to the number of posts they have taken down, not how many people saw or shared the misinformation, Zuckerberg replied, "The number that I have off the top of my head that I can share is the number of pieces of misinformation that we've taken action against."