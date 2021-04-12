India Sees Record High of 1,68,912 Fresh COVID Cases, 904 Deaths

India on Monday, 12 April, reported 1,68,912 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s tally to 1,35,27,717, as the death toll rose by 904 to 1,70,179. This is the highest one-day spike reported since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 12,01,009 active cases across the country, while 1,21,56,529 patients have recovered, with 75,086 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday that 25,78,06,986 samples were tested up to 11 April, including 11,80,136 samples tested on Sunday, 11 April.
Meanwhile, more than 10,45,28,565 vaccine doses have been administered till now, ever since India's inoculation drive began on 16 January.
India's coronavirus curve had been steadily declining after reaching a peak of 90,000-plus cases in September. However, cases started increasing again over the last few weeks, with Maharashtra leading the surge.
Published: 12 Apr 2021,10:19 AM IST