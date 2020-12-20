India Records Spike of Over 26k COVID Cases, Death Toll at 1.45 L

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research on Sunday said that a total of 16,11,98,195 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 19 December and that of these, 11,07,681 samples were tested on Saturday.

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh.