Third COVID-19 Wave Brought Under Control in Delhi: Kejriwal  

“We have together brought the third wave of COVID-19 under control in Delhi,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in an online briefing where he addressed people with the latest figures on the virus.

Delhi recorded 1,333 new COVID-19 cases, at the positivity rate of 1.3 percent, one of the lowest so far, and the active cases in Delhi are down to about 12,000, the CM said. The highest single-day spike till date, 8,593 cases, was reported on 11 November.