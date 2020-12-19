Third COVID-19 Wave Brought Under Control in Delhi: Kejriwal  

“We have together brought the third wave of COVID-19 under control in Delhi,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in an online briefing where he addressed people with the latest figures on the virus.
Delhi recorded 1,333 new COVID-19 cases, at the positivity rate of 1.3 percent, one of the lowest so far, and the active cases in Delhi are down to about 12,000, the CM said. The highest single-day spike till date, 8,593 cases, was reported on 11 November.
“There was a time in November when there were nearly 8,600 cases of COVID-19 in Delhi. But, the people of Delhi came together and fought it. The people of Delhi did not panic, and beds were available. COVID-19 was managed very well in Delhi. The fresh cases count today is 1,133, the official report will soon be out,” the CM told an online briefing. “There was a time in November, where we tested 100 people 15 would test positive. Now when we test 100 people, the positivity rate has fallen down to 1.3 percent,” he added.
