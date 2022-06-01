China's Shanghai Eases COVID Curbs After Strict Lockdown of 65 Days

Any person leaving the city will have to quarantine for at least a week on arriving at their destination.

Shanghai residents have been bearing the brunt of a brutal lockdown imposed by the administration as part of China's "Zero COVID" approach to the pandemic.

In videos that went viral on social media, they were heard screaming out of their houses and fighting with the authorities for access to essential supplies.

China has recorded a minimum 14,604 deaths and 2,426,568 cases of COVID.

Around 9 out of 10 people are fully vaccinated.

(With inputs from Reuters and BBC)