Children Can Register for Vaccine From 1 Jan Using Student IDs: CoWin Chief

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that children between the ages of 15-18 can soon avail COVID-19 vaccines, CoWIN chief Dr Ram Sewak Sharma on Monday, 27 December, said that eligible children will be able to register on the app from 1 January.

Further, children will be able to register on the app using their student identity cards for the 10th grade.

"Children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from Jan 1. We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards," Dr RS Sharma told ANI.