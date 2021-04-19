More COVID Patients Need Oxygen in 2nd Wave, Deaths the Same: Govt

According to the data, there is barely any difference (0.1 percent) in deaths between the first and second wave. However, higher percentage of patients have been requiring supplemental oxygen in this wave, the data showed.

“In the second wave, oxygen utilisation has been found to be 54.5 percent versus 41.1 percent earlier while requirement of mechanical ventilation is 27 percent versus 37 percent before. Ventilator requirement is much less yet oxygen requirement is higher,” ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava said, according to ANI.