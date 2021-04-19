Ghaziabad Crematoriums Run Overtime as State Underreports Deaths

Officially, Ghaziabad has reported only two COVID-19 related deaths so far in April 2021. However, there is a clear mismatch between the official figures and the ground reality.

According to videos and photos accessed by The Quint, crematoriums in Ghaziabad are working overtime to cope with the surge in number of deaths from India’s accelerating COVID-19 outbreak.

In the photos , families of the deceased can be seen lined up outside crematoriums as they await their turn.