Can't Dismiss Omicron as Mild or 'Nature's Vaccine': Dr Bhramar Mukherjee

"India has always made the mistake of waiting to see the surge, but that's not how we stop exponential rise in cases. You have to act very early when the variant is beginning to circulate," says Dr Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of epidemiology, as India is firmly in the midst of a rapidly spreading third wave led by COVID-19 variant of concern Omicron.

She also dismissing the argument that Omicron is some sort of a 'nature's vaccine' and that it will bestow on us the famed herd immunity, warning that it will be a fallacy to dismiss the variant of concern as 'mild.' She also warns that it will be wishful thinking that we've seen the last of the variants, warning that the pandemics end in a damp oscillatory manner.

In an interview with The Quint, Dr Mukherjee shares her insights on India's handling of the Omicron crisis, lockdowns, lack of data and how it continues to govern policy, and India's monitoring of access deaths during the second wave.