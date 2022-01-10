COVID: 1.79 Lakh New Cases in India; Chennai Starts Giving 'Precaution Dose'
As visuals emerge from Chennai’s vaccination centres, India begins administering ‘precaution dose’ of COVID vaccine to frontline workers, healthcare workers and senior citizens with comorbidities.
This comes amid a surge in daily cases, with India on Monday, 10 January, reporting 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Further, India has also confirmed 4,033 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant from 27 states and Union Territories so far.
Total active case tally reaches 7,23,619, while the daily positivity rate has risen to 13.29 percent.
India has administered over 151.58 crore vaccine doses so far.
‘Third Dose of Covaxin Holds Promise’: ICMR
A day before India began administering the 'precaution' doses of COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers, healthcare workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said in a tweet on Sunday, 9 January, that the third dose of Covaxin holds promise.
It added, "Reassuring information on safety and immunogenicity of a booster dose of Covaxin administered six months after completion of a two dose primary vaccination series with Covaxin," news agency PTI reported.
India Reports 1.79 Lakh New COVID Cases
India on Monday, 10 January, recorded 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Tamil Nadu Begins Administering 'Precaution Dose'
Tamil Nadu began administering COVID-19 vaccine 'precaution dose' to frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age with comorbidities
‘Precaution Dose’ for Frontline Workers, Senior Citizens to Begin Today
India will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine 'precaution dose' to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people aged 60 and above with comorbidities from Monday, 10 January.
Those eligible for the precautionary dose will, however, get them only 9 months after having received the second dose of the COVID vaccine.
The third dose will be the same vaccine that people have received for their first two doses, the Centre had informed earlier.
