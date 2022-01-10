Omicron Sibling BA.1 Quickly Replacing Delta Variant Across Country: INSACOG

Image used for representational purposes.
INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) scientists working on genome sequencing of COVID-positive clinical samples have said that along with the original Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant, its sibling (sub-lineage) BA.1 is dominantly co-circulating and quickly replacing the Delta variant in Maharashtra and some other states of the country.
There are two more sub-lineages of the Omicron variant – BA.2 and BA.3.
A senior scientist was quoted as saying by The Times of India, “In some sequencing run of clinical samples, we got to see the presence of more BA.1 sub-lineage now than the original Omicron strain. Since the sub-lineage belongs to the same family, these samples are considered Omicron positive.”
Meanwhile, a Union health ministry official said, "According to WHO, the BA.1 sub-lineage of Omicron accounts for 99 percent of sequences, and overall, over 95 percent of the Omicron variant sequences reported include a 69-70 deletion in the S gene in most countries reporting an Omicron-fuelled surge.”
On Monday, 10 January, India reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths, as the country began administering the ‘precaution dose’ of COVID vaccine to frontline workers, healthcare workers, and senior citizens with comorbidities.
