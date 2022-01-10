Omicron Sibling BA.1 Quickly Replacing Delta Variant Across Country: INSACOG

INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) scientists working on genome sequencing of COVID-positive clinical samples have said that along with the original Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant, its sibling (sub-lineage) BA.1 is dominantly co-circulating and quickly replacing the Delta variant in Maharashtra and some other states of the country.

There are two more sub-lineages of the Omicron variant – BA.2 and BA.3.

A senior scientist was quoted as saying by The Times of India, “In some sequencing run of clinical samples, we got to see the presence of more BA.1 sub-lineage now than the original Omicron strain. Since the sub-lineage belongs to the same family, these samples are considered Omicron positive.”