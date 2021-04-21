Byculla Jail: Indrani Mukerjea Among 38 Inmates to Test COVID +Ve

The Byculla jail authority in Mumbai said on Wednesday, 21 April, that 38 female inmates, including Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Last week, a woman in the Byculla jail had tested positive for the virus and was taken to JJ Hospital. All others inmates have been shifted to ES Patanwala Urdu School at Byculla, a temporary COVID care and quarantine centre, that has been created to accommodate inmates from the Mumbai women’s prison and Arthur Road jail as well.
Mumbai women’s prison tops the list of maximum number of COVID-19 positive cases, followed by Yerawada central prison with 37 cases, Thane central prison and Kalyan district prison with 31 cases, Kohlapur district prison with 28 cases, Arthur Road prison with 22 inmates and Nashik Central prison with 15 COVID-positive cases.
Earlier on Wednesday, 58 people tested positive at Panvel’s Param Shantidham old age home in Maharashtra, reported ANI.
India on Wednesday reported 2,95,041 fresh COVID-19 cases – the highest one-day spike so far. As many as 2,023 COVID fatalities and 1,67,457 discharges in 24 hours were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry.
The total case tally has now reached 1,56,16,130 with 21,57,538 active patients and 1,82,553 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,32,76,039.
