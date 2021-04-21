In Highest One-Day Spike, India Reports 2.95 Lakh COVID-19 Cases

India on Wednesday reported 2,95,041 fresh COVID-19 cases – the highest one-day spike so far. As many as 2,023 COVID fatalities and 1,67,457 discharges in 24 hours were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,56,16,130 with 21,57,538 active patients and 1,82,553 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,32,76,039.
38 inmates at Byculla jail, including accused in Sheena Bora murder case Indrani Mukerjea, have tested positive for COVID-19, Byculla jail authority said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday requested the various state governments to implement lockdowns only as a last-resort measure, as he addressed the nation amid a deadly second wave of COVID-19.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal will hold a meeting at 11 am on Wednesday and discuss the issue of oxygen supply, COVID cases and deaths.
India has removed import duty on remdesivir, an anti-viral drug which is currently used to treat COVID-19 patients.
The Ministry of Finance, in a notification issued on late Tuesday night, removed the duty on import of pharmaceutical ingredients used to manufacture of the drug.
After Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain stated on Tuesday that Delhi’s GTB Hospital was running out of medical oxygen, one oxygen tanker reached the hospital just in time at 1:30 am on Wednesday.
More than 500 critical COVID-19 patients on oxygen were admitted at the hospital and the supply was not expected to last beyond 2 am.
Published: 21 Apr 2021,10:23 AM IST