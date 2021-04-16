Lockdowns Every Sunday Across UP, Rs 1k Fine for Not Wearing Masks
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, 16 April, announced a lockdown on every Sunday across the state. All markets and offices will remain closed, but essential services will continue to run.
India reported 2,17,353 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 16 April, in the biggest one-day spike so far, taking the country’s total to 1,42,91,917, while the death toll rose by 1,185 to 1,74,308. As per data from the Union Health Ministry, there are 15,69,743 active cases in the country, while 1,25,47,866 patients have been discharged so far.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal also said that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
- Delhi on Thursday reported 16,699 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the national capital to 7,84,137
- Maharashtra reported 61,695 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 36,39,855
- The Rajasthan government has imposed night curfew in all its cities from 6 pm to 6 am between 16 April and 30 April
- The Maharashtra government’s 15-day statewide restrictions came into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday, with Section 144 imposed across the state
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation
UP to be on Lockdown Every Sunday
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a lockdown on every Sunday across the state. All markets and offices will remain closed, but essential services will continue to run.
People will be fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks.
Seven Crematoriums in Bengaluru Reserved for COVID-19 Victims
With Karnataka witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has reserved seven electric crematoriums – at Medi Agrahara, Kudlu, Panathur, Kengeri, Sumanahalli, Peenya and Banashankari – exclusively for COVID-19 patient cremations, reported PTI.
Earlier, four crematoriums — Medi Agrahara, Kudlu, Panathur and Kengeri — were set aside for COVID-19 deaths, and now three more — Sumanahalli, Peenya and Banashankari — have been added, in view of the rising number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
This measure has been taken so that there is no delay in the cremation of COVID-19 victims.
Digvijaya Singh Tests Positive for COVID-19
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Singh said that he is in quarantine at his residence in Delhi.
Over 2.17 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases Recorded in India
