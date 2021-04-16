Lockdowns Every Sunday Across UP, Rs 1k Fine for Not Wearing Masks

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, 16 April, announced a lockdown on every Sunday across the state. All markets and offices will remain closed, but essential services will continue to run.

India reported 2,17,353 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 16 April, in the biggest one-day spike so far, taking the country’s total to 1,42,91,917, while the death toll rose by 1,185 to 1,74,308. As per data from the Union Health Ministry, there are 15,69,743 active cases in the country, while 1,25,47,866 patients have been discharged so far.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal also said that she has tested positive for COVID-19.