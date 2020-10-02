BJP Leader Who Threatened to Hug WB CM if He Gets COVID Tests +Ve

Anupam Hazra was recently appointed as BJP National Secretary from Bengal. The Quint West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP National Secretary from Bengal Anupam Hazra. | (Photo: Edited by The Quint) Coronavirus Anupam Hazra was recently appointed as BJP National Secretary from Bengal.

BJP leader Anupam Hazra, who had threatened to hug West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he got infected with Covid-19, has tested positive for the disease, reported PTI. Anupam Hazra was recently appointed as BJP National Secretary from Bengal. Hazra has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, reported PTI.

On Thursday, 1 October Hazra complained of uneasiness, and his samples were tested for coronavirus. Soon after becoming the BJP national secretary from West Bengal, Anupam Hazra created a stir by saying that he will hug chief minister Mamata Banerjee if he is infected with COVID-19. Hazra's comments came during a media interaction on 27 September at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas where he and a large number of BJP workers flouted social distancing norms and did not even wear masks.

A police complaint was filed against him by Trinamool Congress' Refugee Cell for derogatory remarks against a woman and head of the state reported NDTV. The complaint was filed at the Siliguri police station in Darjeeling district where CM Mamata Banerjee has gone for a three-day visit to hold an administrative review of North Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)