BJP Leader’s ‘Will Hug Mamata If I Have COVID-19’ Remark Stirs Row

A police complaint has been filed against Anupam Hazra, who switched from TMC to BJP in 2019.

Soon after becoming the BJP national secretary from West Bengal, Anupam Hazra created a stir by saying that he will hug chief minister Mamata Banerjee if he is infected with COVID-19.

Hazra's comments came during a media interaction on Sunday, 27 September at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas where he and a large number of BJP workers flouted social distancing norms and did not even wear masks.

When asked, Hazra told reporters (as quoted by the Hindustan Times), “Our workers are fighting a bigger enemy than corona. They are fighting Mamata Banerjee. Since they were not affected by corona they are not scared anymore. I will hug Mamata Banerjee if I have corona (get infected). She treated victims of the disease pathetically. Their bodies were burnt with kerosene. We don’t even treat dead cats or dogs like that."