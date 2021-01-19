Bharat Biotech Issued Letter of Comfort For 45 Lakh Covaxin Doses

Bharat Biotech shipped the first batch of vaccine doses (each vial containing 20 doses) to Gannavaram (Vijayawada), Guwahati, Patna, Delhi, Kurukshetra, Bangalore, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai and Lucknow after receiving the purchase order for 55 lakh doses, reported PTI.

Sources further said the supplies from the company depends on the orders being placed by the government.

Sources told PTI that that unlike a regular tender, the order will be dispatched in bits and pieces as it is not possible to dispatch all the doses in a single shot.