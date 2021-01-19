‘I Hope We Can Give the Vaccine to Every Indian in 2021’

(On the occasion of Republic Day, The Quint relaunches its campaign ‘Letter to India – Ek Naya Start’ and invites readers to send in suggestions to rebuild India after a tough 2020.
Actor and filmmaker Konkona Sen Sharma shares how India can start afresh after the COVID-19 pandemic. The views expressed are her own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)
Dear India,
We are now coming out of 2020 and are embarking upon a new year. I hope that the new year is wonderful for all of us. There are many things that happened in 2020 that has affected us in different ways. I hope that in the new year, we can give the vaccine to everybody. I hope that in the new year we are all safe from disease, and that we look to science to educate us and make us more aware.
I hope that in the new year, we are more tolerant as a people. And, that we give the freedom as it is written in our Constitution, to our people in every way — whether it is the right to free speech, or the right to marry who you wish. And, I hope that we become a country that is more integrated than divided. Because, when we look at divide, it is endless. We can divide our society in so many different ways, whether it's age, caste, class, religion or gender.
But, we are all Indians and we must look after each other. Even if we are different from each other, we can look after each other and respect each other. And, I hope we will see all of this and more in the new year.
Lovingly, Konkona
