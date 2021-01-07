Bharat Biotech Concludes Recruitment For Covaxin’s Phase 3 Study

Dr. Sanjay Kumar Rai, head of community medicine and principal investigator of the trial at All India Institute of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi told IANS that the recruitment for the phase III study is closed now.

"Around 99 per cent of the promised target was achieved by AIIMS. However, we have finished our enrollment after achieving the target," he said.

Dr C Prabhakar Reddy, principal investigator of Covaxin's phase III clinical trial at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, said that a few sites missed their individual target by a few numbers.

"However, the sites which overachieved their target compensated for it," he added.

While many sites struggled to find volunteers for the phase 3 study, a few sites registered them in abundance. AIIMS Patna, one of the clinical sites for Covaxin, undertook around 1,400 subjects despite its individual target set at 1,000.