COVID-19: India Reports 2,483 New Cases, Positivity Rate at 0.55%

India on Tuesday, 26 April, reported 2,483 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's active caseload to 15,636.
(Image: The Quint)
Meanwhile, the recovery rate currently stands at 98.75 percent, with 1,970 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate is at 0.55 percent.
(This article will be updated.)
