Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Ahmedabad Imposes Night Curfew

The indefinite curfew will be in effect in between 9 pm to 6 am.

The city of Ahmedabad has imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am from Friday, 20 November, ANI reported. The curfew has been imposed for an indefinite amount of time and came into effect after the city witnessed a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Officials say that this spike can be attributed to the festive season, and according to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the number of micro-containment zones rose to 100 on Wednesday, after 14 more areas were added to the list.

Additional Chief Secretary, Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed as a special duty officer to monitor COVID-19 told NDTV that 40 percent beds are still available for coronavirus patients.

Even as the city has enough beds to accommodate new patients, the curfew is being introduced to curb the spread of the infection further.

The total number of infections in the country jumped 18 percent in the last 24 hours, according to official government data. Since January, India has recorded a total of 89,58,483 cases of coronavirus.

(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)