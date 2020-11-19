Can a Localised Lockdown Help Delhi Rein in COVID Spread?

We talk to experts about whether or not a lockdown can help Delhi get a rein on its infections. Tune in!

Is Delhi going to have another lockdown? At a time when the capital is logging the maximum COVID spike in the country and the highest number of fatalities in a day that's the question on everybody's mind.

After a record daily spike of more than 8,000 cases on consecutive days ahead of the festive season, the COVID situation in Delhi is quite grim, even as new cases are falling in other states. As of 19 November, Delhi recorded 7,486, while also seeing 131 new fatalities — which is the highest number reported within 24 hours so far.

As the capital struggles to get its infection numbers under control, the Delhi state government is trying to prevent overcrowding. They've limited the number of guests for weddings, again, and have written to the Centre as well seeking permission to shutdown markets for a few days, prompting fears that Delhi could be preparing for another lockdown in the coming days.

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has himself clarified that they're not looking to re-impose another lockdown, we talk to experts about whether or not a lockdown can help the city get a rein on its infections and what kind of measures should be taken beforehand. Tune in to The Big Story!