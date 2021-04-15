Ambulance Queue and Hospital Efficiency Not Related: Gujarat Govt

The Gujarat government on Wednesday, 14 April, rebutted allegations of an overwhelmed healthcare system, saying that it is unfair to associate queues of ambulances outside with the efficiency of the civil hospital.

As per media reports, the sharp spike in cases in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has led to a severe scarcity of hospital beds. Reports have emerged of COVID-19 patients waiting in ambulances for hours on end, due to an acute paucity of beds at Ahmedabad’s biggest COVID-19 facility.

On Tuesday, 13 April, afternoon, a journalist tweeted purported visuals of 108 ambulances with COVID patients waiting for four to six hours outside the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.