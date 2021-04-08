After Maha, Odisha & Jharkhand Run Out of Vaccines as Cases Surge

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta also appeared to have echoed his Odisha counterpart’s concerns, as he was quoted by ANI as saying:



“We have stock for the next 1-2 days.”



He also added, however, that he is hopeful that the Centre will provide the vaccines.

“We have made a request to the Union Home Minister and I am hopeful that he will provide the vaccines."

Further, Gupta informed that that around 83 lakh people need to get first and second doses of the vaccine.

“It means we will need around 1.60 crore doses. We are getting it gradually. We do have vaccines available with us but there has been a shortage at some locations. So, we have spoken to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan."

According to ANI, the state health minister also informed that about 18,27,800 first doses of the vaccines and 2,78,000 second doses have been given.

"Had requested the Union Health Minister to make available at least 10 lakh doses immediately. They are likely to arrive by tomorrow.”