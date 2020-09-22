87-Yr-Old COVID Victim ‘Nibbled By Rats’ at Indore Hospital

The family's allegations have prompted the district administration to order a probe on Monday, 21 September.

In a shocking incident, an 87-year-old COVID patient’s body was attacked by rats at a private hospital in Indore, alleged the patient’s family. The family’s allegations have prompted the district administration to order a probe into the incident on Monday, 21 September, reported news agency PTI. District Collector Manish Singh has ordered the probe via a sub-divisional magistrate, reported News18.

The incident came to the fore after a video surfaced on social media showing injury marks on the face and legs of the corpse. The video also shows a person complaining about the body.

The 87-year-old man was admitted to a private hospital on 17 September following breathing problems and was being treated in a COVID-19 ward.

Indore’s COVID-19 nodal officer Amit Malakar said the elderly man, who was on oxygen support due to the severity of the infection, died in the hospital on Sunday, 20 September, as per PTI.

The hospital informed the family about the man’s death on Monday. The family said they were told that the Indore municipal corporation will take the body for cremation, reported News18.

(With inputs from News18 and PTI)