India’s COVID Tally at 54.87 Lakh With Spike of 86,961 New Cases

India's COVID-19 case tally reached 54,87,581 on Monday, 21 September, with a spike of 86,961 new cases and 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these, 10,03,299 are active cases, 43,96,399 are cured/discharged/migrated and the death toll stands at 87,882, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said on Monday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global death toll has increased to more than 9,55,000 with 30,674,077 overall cases.

The second round of countrywide serosurvey led by ICMR has been successfully completed. The final phase analysis of the survey is now underway and will offer a comparison with the results of the first survey, ICMR has said, reported ANI.