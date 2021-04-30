Two Cities in Pandemic: What Has Mumbai Done That Delhi Hasn’t?

The second wave of COVID-19 is at its peak in the country. Every day new COVID cases are crossing the figure of three lakhs since 21 April. India’s death tally has exceeded the figure of two lakh.

The second wave, which started from Maharashtra has spread to all the metropolitan cities of the country.

The situation in Mumbai now seems to be getting under control, as there has been a 50 percent drop in COVID figures. However, the situation in the national capital does not seem to be getting any better.