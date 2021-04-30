‘Keep Politics Aside’: SC Tells Delhi to Talk to Centre Amid COVID

Further, the court pointed out that politics is for election, and that “at this time of humanitarian crisis each and every life needs to be taken care of”.

The court asked advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government to convey: “Our message to the highest-level is that they have to keep politics aside and talk to the Centre.”

Supreme Court also told Rahul Mehra to ask the Chief Secretary of Delhi to speak with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta

Advocate Rahul Mehra, on his part, reportedly assured the court that Delhi government will follow the court’s instructions in letter and spirit.