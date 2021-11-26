11 IFS Officers Test COVID-Positive in Dehradun; 1 Senior Officer Absconding

The delta plus variant of coronavirus. Representative photo.
Eleven officers of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Old Hostel of Forest Research Institute of India in Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported on Thursday, 25 November, citing Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar.
"After 11 IFS officers at FRI Old Hostel and 6 people in Tibetans Colony, located on Sahastradhara Road, turned COVID-19 Positive in Dehradun, both the areas have been declared as Containment Zone," Kumar was quoted as saying.
A senior officer of Himachal Pradesh, who had visited the forest research institute had also tested positive for COVID-19, and has been absconding ever since, the Dehradun district magistrate told ANI.
The police is on a lookout for the missing officer.
Uttarakhand reported 25 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of active cases in the state to 180.
Meanwhile, 11 fully vaccinated army officers, who were taking a course at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Madhya Pradesh, tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.
