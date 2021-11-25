9 More Army Officers at IIM Course in Indore Test Positive for COVID; Tally 11
With this, the total number of COVID-positive officers pursuing the course reached 11 in the past four days.
Health officials on Wednesday, 24 November, said that nine more fully vaccinated Army officers, who were taking a course at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Madhya Pradesh tested positive for COVID-19.
With this, the total number of COVID positive officers pursuing the course reached 11 in the past four days, news agency PTI reported.
The Army officers are reportedly studying a 6-month certificate course in Business Management for Defence Officers (CCBMDO) at IIM.
Dr BS Saitya, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) said, "In the last 24 hours, nine more Army officers tested positive for coronavirus. They are taking part in a course at the IIM Indore," reported PTI.
'All Infected Officers Are Asymtomatic'
Confirming that the infected officers had taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, he said they had not travelled outside the district in the recent past. They are currently asymtomatic, he said.
He added that all the infected officers are currently undergoing treatment at the Army hospital in the Mhow cantonment area. To prevent further spread of the virus, the IIM administration has now stopped offline classes for the course.
IIM Director Himanshu Rai said that participants of the course will be taught online from now on.
Asserting that all 60 participants of the course were not staying at the IIM campus, he said, a separate classroom was arranged for them inside the institution.
Meanwhile, the district's health officials said that a total of 13 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The number includes the nine Army officers as well. Indore currently has 1,53,312 cases of COVID and has witnessed 1,393 fatalities so far.
(With inputs from PTI)
