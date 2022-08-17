World's Two Most Polluted Cities Are in India: Delhi & Kolkata

In the list of world's most polluted cities, the top two are from India-- Delhi and Kolkata. Mumbai is not far behind with the 14th rank. The people in all three of these cities are exposed to PM2.5 levels that are much higher than the global averages.

India is home to 18 of the 20 cities in the world with the highest rate of increase in PM2.5 levels from 2010 to 2019.

The report, published by Health Effects Institute (HEI) on 17th August, 2022, focuses on two of the most harmful pollutants; fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2).