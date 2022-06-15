World Wind Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, History, Significance & Facts

World Wind Day is celebrated on 15 June every year around the world to acknowledge the potential of wind power. It is a day that contributed to discovering wind energy, its strength, and its capability of reshaping our energy systems.



This day is also referred to as Global Wind Day and is commemorated every year on 15 June.

Wind power is natural energy harnessed from the wind. It is an age-old energy source that is still used widely in this modern era. It is the most efficient and established renewable sources of energy.

The literary term for wind power is Aeolic energy, derived from the name of the Greek mythical figure, Aeolus, also known as the keeper of the winds.