The Next Landslide in the Western Ghats Should Not Surprise Us

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The first week of July offered a stark reminder that the southwest monsoon is both India's greatest natural asset and one of its most powerful natural forces. Torrential rain battered the Western Ghats from Kerala to Maharashtra, triggering landslides and flash floods.

In Wayanad, a landslide struck a tunnel construction site, while in Maharashtra, the Sahyadri ranges witnessed some of the most intense rainfall in recent decades, leaving highways blocked, railway services disrupted, and several villages temporarily cut off.