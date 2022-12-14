The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Act and India’s Net Zero Target: A Critique

Centre passes amendments to Energy Conservation Act.
(Photo: The Quint)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a five-point plan at the COP26 Summit for India to play its part. Indian economy's carbon intensity will be reduced by less than 45% by 2030, according to PM Modi, and the country would achieve net-zero status by 2070.
The five main pledges made by the country on the international stage are represented by the proclamation known as "Panchamrit," which means "five nectar ingredients."
Additionally, India pledged to meet half of its energy needs using renewable sources by 2030 and to have 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity.
India will reduce its estimated carbon emissions by a total of one action tonnes by 2030, according to the PM. The country vowed to lead the globe in advancing policies toward a sustainable future through the Panchamrit proclamation.
After carefully evaluating our national conditions, the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities & Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), India's updated NDCs were created.
The modified NDC serves as the roadmap for India's switch to greener energy from 2021 to 2030.
The revamped framework will present a chance to improve India's manufacturing capacity and increase exports, along with many other government measures, such as tax breaks and incentives like the Production Linked Incentive scheme for promoting manufacturing and adoption of renewable energy.
Overall, it will boost the number of green jobs in fields like renewable energy, clean energy industries, the automotive industry, the production of low-emission products like electric vehicles and extremely energy-efficient appliances, and cutting-edge technologies like green hydrogen.
To increase India's efforts in both adaptation and mitigation, the government has developed a number of projects and programmes.
Under these plans and programmes, appropriate actions are being taken in a variety of areas, including water, agriculture, forestry, energy, business, sustainable mobility and housing, waste management, circular economy, and resource efficiency, among others.
The aforementioned actions have allowed India to gradually continue separating economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions. Indian Railways alone will reduce emissions by 60 million tonnes yearly by achieving its Net Zero goal by 2030.
India has so far financed the majority of its climate initiatives with domestic funds. However, one of the commitments and duties of the developed countries under UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement is to transfer technology and provide new and additional financial resources to address the global climate change crisis.
On Monday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2022 by voice vote. The Act was approved by Lok Sabha during its previous session in August of this year. R K Singh, the Minister of New and Renewable Energy, stated in response to a discussion on the act that it is environment friendly and will enable carbon trading in the nation.
India has now emerged as a leader in the energy transition, he said, adding that the government "would take all means" to protect the environment.
However, he said that the state government was free to cut the construction load by up to 50KW. "We are also extending the idea of green building. We are improving its sustainability. Energy efficiency was present earlier, and we are now including the idea of renewable energy in this," he said.
The Act amends the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, the amendment act calls for increasing the use of non-fossil fuel energy, such as green hydrogen and green ammonia, in order to decrease the nation's reliance on fuel imports.
The act also resulted in the establishment of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), the central government organisation in charge of handling matters related to energy conservation, including the formulation of rules, standards, and specifications.
Establishment of Carbon Trading Market:
There aren't any official or formal carbon markets in India right now. The Act represents the first step towards incorporating the idea of carbon trading into Indian law, but the specifics of this are left up to the Central Government's discretion.
Having stated that, the Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) Mechanism and the Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) scheme are two market-based strategies that are now being used in India to enhance energy efficiency and renewable energy.
The proposed carbon market would be helpful in three ways: it might expand and deepen the market for energy efficiency, cut emissions from different businesses, and encourage the use of cleaner fuels.
The Draft Blueprint for National Carbon Markets, published by BEE in October 2021, proposed the development of a Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) in three phases, even though the amendment makes no mention of the regulatory structure of the carbon market or its connections with currently running programmes.
Use of Non-Fossil Energy Sources is Required:
Amendment to Section 14 empowers the Central government to specify energy consumption standards. The Act also states that the government may mandate that certain consumers fulfil a minimum percentage of their energy needs from non-fossil sources.
Industries like mining, steel, cement, textile, chemicals, and petrochemicals are designated users, as are the transportation sector, including railroads, and commercial structures, as listed in the schedule. Failure to comply with this responsibility could result in fines of up to Rs 10 lakh.
Additionally, it will result in a fine of up to twice the price of the oil equivalent for any extra energy used.
Provisions for ‘Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code’:
Norms for energy efficiency and conservation, the use of renewable energy, and other specifications for green buildings will be provided under the new code.
Additionally, office and residential structures that meet the aforementioned requirements will also be subject to the new Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code.
On a concluding note. the amendments go a long way toward making it easier for India to reach its updated Nationally Determined Contributions. However, more details regarding the precise market structure and incentives are required.
The way in which all significant stakeholders—including consumers—are engaged depends on how well the provisions will be able to synchronise with the goals of the revised Energy Conservation Act.
(Nancy Saroha and Akshat Mehta are LL.M Candidates at Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur)
(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)