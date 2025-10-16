10 Years of the Paris Agreement: More Hot Days Loom Without Action

The study analysed global heating patterns from 2015 to 2024, since the Paris Agreement, and found,

Since the agreement was signed, global temperatures have risen by 0.3°C, from 1.0°C to 1.3°C above pre-industrial levels, already fueling more extreme heat.

On average, over the past decade, countries worldwide have experienced 11 more hot days per year compared with the decade before the Paris Agreement (2005-2014).

In 10 countries, the 0.3°C of warming since 2015 has led to an average of at least 30 additional hot days per year.

The top 10 countries on this list are all small Island states and island territories, which are particularly vulnerable to intensified heat extremes and rising climate risks.