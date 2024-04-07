Gen Z Voters Are Anxious About Climate Crisis. Can Formal Education on It Help?

Young people want climate education to prepare them for their present and future and in that sense would like less of an inert body of knowledge about climate change. Apart from ‘climate awareness’, ‘climate adaptation’; ‘climate action’; and ‘climate justice’ were considered as important topics that should be part of climate education, according to the respondents.

This is a clear call, to policymakers in education, by young people, to:

Make environmental education more climate change and people’s/community issues-focused

Honour their sense of agency so they can start to deal with feelings of doom and anxiety

-It is proposed that there are two steps to effectively responding to young people’s call for explicit and formal education about climate change. The first is to articulate an epistemology for climate education.

There is some research, corroborated by responses in our survey, indicating that there are confusions between environmental and sustainability education and climate change education. An epistemology of climate education can put this to rest. We argue that this confusion contributes to young people’s dwindling hope and agency as syllabi pass off individual sustainability practices for climate change knowledge and action. It ultimately does not really answer a question like: Why is the earth still warming at an alarming rate, and what can we do about it?

This leads to the second step: developing curricula that:

Takes a systems view of climate change and is therefore, necessarily, interdisciplinary

Develop agency and an inclination for action

A majority of first-time voters surveyed believe that they have the power to make themselves heard so that decision-makers consider their opinion. They are also confident in their ability to impact change with regard to issues that are crucial to them. This confidence comes through in their clear understanding that commitment to climate action will have to be a priority for the candidate or political party they vote for. But to truly ensure that this understanding translates to the right action, coherent, action-centred climate education curricula are non-negotiable.

This can truly help young people engage with the political system and equip them to push for a reimagining of their present and future.

(Pallavi Phatak is a senior educationist and heads the Climate & Education programme at Asar Social Impact Advisors. Priyanka Thirumurthy is a senior journalist and heads Communications and Engagement at Asar Social Impact Advisors. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)