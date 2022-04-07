One Year of Similipal Forest Fire: The Hits and Misses

"One thing which is strikingly clear is that last year, a lot of comments were made on how the situation was not that bad and these were just regular fires. But now, if you see the amount of support – both in terms of infrastructure and re-organisation of the administration – one can understand how bad the situation had gotten in 2021. In the last year, we have seen that the infrastructure has greatly improved and the management and administration of the forest department have been put under scanner by increasing the accountability and transparency," shared Akshita.

Though the cause of the fire is still not confirmed, officials say it might have been a human-made disaster that got impetus due to the dry spell which was going on at that time. Often, Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFP) collectors set fire to the accumulated dry leaves to collect the local mahua flowers and make a passageway through the forest. Poaching is another factor in which the hunters set fire to divert the animals.